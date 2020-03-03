Services
Porter Funeral Home
102 South Main Street
Inwood, IA 51240
(712) 476-2106
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
First Reformed Church
Inwood, SD
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
1:30 PM
First Reformed Church
Inwood, IA
Laura Koedam

Laura Koedam Obituary
Laura Koedam

Inwood, Iowa - Laura Koedam, 70, of Inwood, Iowa passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Funeral service will be 1:30 PM Thursday, March 5, 2020 at First Reformed Church in Inwood with Rev. Rob Horstman officiating. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Rock Valley, Iowa. Visitation, with the family present, will be held Wednesday, March 4 from 5:30-7:30 PM at First Reformed Church in Inwood. Condolences for the family may be left at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
