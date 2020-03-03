|
Laura Koedam
Inwood, Iowa - Laura Koedam, 70, of Inwood, Iowa passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Funeral service will be 1:30 PM Thursday, March 5, 2020 at First Reformed Church in Inwood with Rev. Rob Horstman officiating. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Rock Valley, Iowa. Visitation, with the family present, will be held Wednesday, March 4 from 5:30-7:30 PM at First Reformed Church in Inwood. Condolences for the family may be left at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020