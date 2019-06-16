|
Laura Sivertson
Canton, SD - Laura Marie (Peterson) Sivertson was born on July 25, 1934 in Canton, SD the daughter of John Walfred and Matilda "Tillie" (Rice) Peterson. Laura entered into death on June 13, 2019 at the age of 84 years.
Laura grew up in the rural Alcester and Canton areas before moving to Canton in 1947. Laura attended school in Canton, graduating from Canton High School in 1953. She married Palmer Sivertson on November 6, 1953 at Canton Lutheran Church. They lived and farmed north of Canton. She has been a member of Canton Lutheran Church since 1947, participating in Ladies Aide, Ruth Circle, Alter Guild, and the prayer chain. She enjoyed cooking and baking, flowers and her strawberry garden. Her husband, Palmer, died on August 13, 2001. On December 13, 2003 Laura moved to Hiawatha Heights, where she lived until her passing.
She is survived by two sons and their families: son Les Sivertson and wife Becky, granddaughter Miranda Sivertson Casteel and husband Kelly and great-granddaughter Avery; son Curtis Sivertson and wife Joni, grandson Chad and wife Angela and great-granddaughters Sophia and Ana, granddaughter Christie Smith and husband Jessie and family; sister, Mary Peterson Wells; along with numerous extended relatives and friends.
Her funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 21 at Canton Lutheran Church. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-7 p.m., family present 5-7 p.m., at Anderson Funeral Home in Canton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Canton Lutheran Church or Love, Inc.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 16, 2019