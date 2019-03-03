|
Laurel Mutschelknaus
Sioux Falls - Laurel Joy (Klebsch) Mutschelknaus, age 89, passed away on February 24, 2019. Joy was born in Redfield, SD, on March 31, 1929, to Edward and Sylvia Klebsch. She grew up on a farm during the Depression and learned very quickly the value of hard work and how to go without; sometimes, even the necessities. She was the oldest of five children; she had two brothers and two sisters. Joy loved life and was always busy doing something for her family and friends. She loved to dance and enjoyed listening to the sounds of Frank Sinatra. Her hobbies consisted of playing cards, sewing, cooking for family events and decorating her home for the holidays. Her most favorite hobbies were gardening and canning. She would often say, "There is nothing better tasting than a homegrown tomato."
She was preceded in death by her husbands, William Dean Paulson, Ronald Bowden and Floyd Mutschelknaus, her son, Boake Paulson, brother, Bill Klebsch and sister, Sharon Topel. She is survived by her brother, Paul Klebsch of Redfield, SD and her sister, Davonna Sheridan of Sioux Falls, SD, her two sons, Kevin (Janice) Paulson of Sioux Falls, SD, Mike (Cheri) Paulson of Dallas, TX and her daughter, Brenda (George) Smith of Walnut Creek, CA; grandchildren Jennifer Scheu, Katie Sherwood, Howard Bartlett, Vance Paulson, Erin Dore, Kristin and Stephanie Smith; great grandchildren Aaron Paulson, Sydney and Sophia Sherwood, Noah, Madison, and Eli Bartlett and Ashton and Sadie Paulson. Joy is also survived by the wonderful Mutschelknaus step-family.
Those wishing to make a memorial donation may do so to the Diabetes Society.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 3, 2019