Laurence "Larry" Smith
Vermillion, SD - Laurence (Larry) Patten Smith, was born April 23, 1949 in Sigourney, Iowa and passed away on June 25, 2020 at Ava's House hospice in Sioux Falls, South Dakota following a 28-year battle with Parkinson's disease. He was a 26-year veteran of the Hamden Police Department of Hamden, Connecticut. Larry had most recently resided in Vermillion, South Dakota where he founded Mister Smith's Bakery Café and was the subject of Ride With Larry (2013), a documentary film about his bike ride across South Dakota to raise awareness of the challenges of Parkinson's disease.

Larry is survived by his wife of 47 years, Elizabeth (Betty) Smith, and children Sean (Leigh) Fischer of South Windsor, Connecticut; Caroline Smith (Ryan) Loyas of Rice Lake, Wisconsin; and Leland (Sarah) Smith of Brandywine, Maryland; brother Bruce (Linda) Smith; brother Robert (Jane, deceased) Smith; and five grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Bruce and Eleanor Smith of Norwich, Connecticut; sister Lynn Smith (David) Nickolenko; and brother Gary (Kathy) Seabrook.

Details regarding an online-only memorial service will be posted on the Ride With Larry page on Facebook. In lieu of flowers, donations to Recycle 605 will be gratefully accepted at https://recycle605.org for a planned memorial park in Larry's honor.

Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
