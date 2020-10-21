Laurie Ann DeSmet
Elkton - Our beloved Laurie Ann (Andersen) DeSmet lost her courageous battle with cancer and passed away the morning of October 21st, 2020. She was anxious to see her mom and dad again…
She was born to Steve and Betty Andersen on June 24th, 1962, in Sioux Falls, SD and lived much of her life in the area, most notably Hartford and Brandon. She graduated from West Central High School in Hartford and attended college locally. She was the loving wife of Dan DeSmet, the proud mother of Jon (Sarah Burns), Ciara (Nick Anurak) and Emily (Tim Schelske), Jalen, Kyleigh, and Jesús. She doted on her grandchildren - Jayden, Andie and Cooper Burns, and Greyson Anurak. She was an awesome sister to Kim, Scott, Marty, and Steve. She was also the best friend of anyone she ever met!
Laurie retired in 2019 from serving over 30 years with the US Postal Service and was also a retired Tech Sergeant from the Air National Guard. Her last position was as the postmaster in Hartford. Her life was filled with activity, always 90 miles-per-hour! Laurie, Dan, and their girls lovingly fostered many children, including the three they adopted. Their house was always open and often the center of family and friends' celebrations. If it is possible to squeeze 100 years of life into 58, Laurie accomplished that and more… There are not enough words to say, she will be missed.
Memorial services will occur at a later date. Arrangements by Skroch Funeral Chapel, Elkton. www.skrochfc.com