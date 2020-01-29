Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Laurie Jean Williams

Laurie Jean Williams Obituary
Laurie Jean Williams

Sioux Falls - Laurie Jean Williams, 58, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away with family at her side after a lengthy battle with cancer on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Ava's House.

Grateful for having shared her life are her three sons Matthew (Amanda), Josh (Amanda), Andrew all of Sioux Falls, SD; sisters Carol Williams, Moab, UT, Susie Horner, Anaheim, CA, Ann Reardon, Sioux Falls, SD; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will be present beginning at 5:30 with a celebration of Laurie's life beginning at 6 pm on Friday, January 31, 2020, at The Ransom Church Downtown Campus, 700 North Main Avenue.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
