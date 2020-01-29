|
Laurie Jean Williams
Sioux Falls - Laurie Jean Williams, 58, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away with family at her side after a lengthy battle with cancer on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Ava's House.
Grateful for having shared her life are her three sons Matthew (Amanda), Josh (Amanda), Andrew all of Sioux Falls, SD; sisters Carol Williams, Moab, UT, Susie Horner, Anaheim, CA, Ann Reardon, Sioux Falls, SD; and many other relatives and friends.
The family will be present beginning at 5:30 with a celebration of Laurie's life beginning at 6 pm on Friday, January 31, 2020, at The Ransom Church Downtown Campus, 700 North Main Avenue.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020