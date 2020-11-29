Laurie Schempp
Sioux Falls - Laurel "Laurie" May Schempp, 80, died on Nov. 25, 2020. Her funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will begin at 1 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home. Her funeral will be available to view online. please go to www.georgeboom.com
for a more complete obituary and a link to this event.
Grateful for having shared her life are her sons, Roger & Michael Schempp of Kansas City, KS; one brother Marvin Hage; her Godson, Thomas E. Hage of Vermillion; cousin (who was like a sister to her) Aleene Williams of Sioux Falls; and a host of other relatives and friends.