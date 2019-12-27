|
|
Laurie Tidemann
Sioux Falls - LAURIE ANN TIDEMANN went to her heavenly home after a hard-fought battle with brain cancer. She passed away peacefully at Dougherty Hospice House surrounded by her parents on Christmas morning, December 25th, 2019. She was born to Merlyn and Judy Tidemann in Orlando, Florida on June 29, 1968. She lived in Florida, Montana, and North Dakota, before her family moved to South Dakota. She enlisted into the South Dakota Air National Guard in January 1986 and graduated from Baltic High School in May 1986. She attended South Dakota State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy in May 1991. Laurie then moved to Phoenix, AZ and worked as a pharmacist for Walgreens. She moved back to Sioux Falls and began working as a Pharmacist for Lewis Drug in the Spring of 1992. Her Pharmacy career then took her to Wal Mart in 1993, followed by Cigna in October 2002 where she worked until her illness. Laurie was a member of the South Dakota Air National Guard for over 33 years, commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in 1998 and retiring as a Colonel in June 2019. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, reading, laughing, going to movies, golfing, and SDSU football. Laurie had a passion for animals and was a supporter of many such organizations.
Laurie will be remembered by many for her infectious laughter, hilarious sense of humor, smile and caring personality.
She is survived by her mother Judy, father Merlyn (Barbara), a sister Lisa, a brother Eric, nephew Brady and niece Emma, maternal grandmother, Dorothy Sather, and her extended family. She was preceded in death by her three grandparents.
She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be Thursday, January 2, 2020 with family present from 5pm to 7pm at Heritage Funeral Home, Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Funeral service will begin at 2 pm on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Central Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society or Central Church. www.heritagesfsd.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019