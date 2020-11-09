1/1
LaVerne "Jake" Hofer
LaVerne "Jake" Hofer

Sioux Falls - Jake Hofer, 87, died Saturday November 7, 2020 in Sioux Falls of a non Covid related illness. Services will be 11:00 am Thursday, November 12, 2020 at First Lutheran Church and will be live streamed on the First Lutheran YouTube Channel. Visitation is Wednesday from 2 pm to 7 pm with the family present from 4-7pm at George Boom Funeral Home, Sioux Falls. Social distancing and masking are encouraged.

Jake was born the son of Jacob E. and Mae (Wollman) Hofer on October 6, 1933 in Freeman, SD. He grew up in Freeman where he graduated from Freeman High School and Freeman Junior College. He then moved to Chicago, IL where he graduated from Worsham College of Mortuary Science in 1958. Following graduation, he moved to Sioux Falls, SD where he worked at Banton-Sorenson Funeral Home and Ambulance Service (which later became George Boom Funeral Home). Jake worked for George Boom for a number of years before starting his own mail order business, selling office and mortuary supplies, latex gloves and many other items. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to purchase the Chapel Craft Company from Chicago, IL which he moved to Sioux Falls, where he operated the company for many years. He married Norma Jean Peterson on September 4, 1960 in Salem, SD. She preceded him in death on August 4, 2020.

Jake was an active member at First Lutheran Church. He greatly enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and boating. Above all he loved attending his grandchildren's activities.

Survivors include his children, Terry (Kathy) Hofer, Sioux Falls; Roger (Susan) Hofer, Sioux Falls; Deb (Ken) Tiefenthaler, Brookings, SD; four grandchildren, Jacob and Jared Hofer, Taylor and Trey Tiefenthaler; and many close friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Jake to the First Lutheran Media Ministry or Sioux Falls Cares.






Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
