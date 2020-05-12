|
LaVerne Miller
LaVerne Miller, 100, died Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Village, Sioux Falls, from complications of the corona virus infection. Laverne Grayson was born near Lennox in 1920 and graduated from Lennox High in 1937. In 1939 she married Joe T. Miller. The couple had lived on a farm near Lennox since 1954. She was preceded in death by husband, Joe in 2000, son, Vernon in 2015 and grandson Arvid Bleeker in 1982. She was active in her church, Lennox Ebenezer Presbyterian and had started the Lennox Day Center for disabled young adults. Survivors: two daughters: Joan Bleeker, Sioux Falls and Lois Morgan, Middleton, ID, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and sisters: Yvonne Stroup, Salem and Joyce Bunjer, Omaha. Due to current health limitations, private family graveside services and burial will be held at the Lennox Cemetery. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com
Published in The Argus Leader from May 12 to May 13, 2020