Services
Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home - Lennox
408 S. Main St.
Lennox, SD 57039
605-647-5163
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Lennox Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for LaVerne Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LaVerne Miller


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LaVerne Miller Obituary
LaVerne Miller

LaVerne Miller, 100, died Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Village, Sioux Falls, from complications of the corona virus infection. Laverne Grayson was born near Lennox in 1920 and graduated from Lennox High in 1937. In 1939 she married Joe T. Miller. The couple had lived on a farm near Lennox since 1954. She was preceded in death by husband, Joe in 2000, son, Vernon in 2015 and grandson Arvid Bleeker in 1982. She was active in her church, Lennox Ebenezer Presbyterian and had started the Lennox Day Center for disabled young adults. Survivors: two daughters: Joan Bleeker, Sioux Falls and Lois Morgan, Middleton, ID, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and sisters: Yvonne Stroup, Salem and Joyce Bunjer, Omaha. Due to current health limitations, private family graveside services and burial will be held at the Lennox Cemetery. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com
Published in The Argus Leader from May 12 to May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LaVerne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -