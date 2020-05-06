|
Lavon Gstohl
Salem, SD - Lavon (Healy) Gstohl, 90, of Salem passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Dells Nursing and Rehab Center in Dell Rapids, SD. A private family funeral mass will be held on Monday, May 11 at 10:30 am at Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem. The service will be livestreamed and a link will be posted on Lavon's obituary at www.kinzleyfh.com at the time of the service. Burial will follow the service at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Montrose. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Grateful for having shared her life are her two daughters, Rita Jones of Sioux Falls, SD, Ida (Paul) Huls of Hartford, SD and and a son, Patrick (Dotty) Healy of Overland Park, KS; 8 grandchildren, Troy (Marta) Huls, Jed (Korrine) Jones, Kenny (Marie) Healy, Michael (Kelsey) Healy, Nicole (Jared) Hanisch, Kristy (Joel) Hazel, Tasha (Robert) O'Meara and Stacy Jones; fourteen great-grandchildren, Zachary Hazel, Caden Hanisch, Austin Dagley, Orrran O'Meara, Ian Jones, Tiffany Hanisch, Kylie (Dylan) Haggerty, Brittany Hazel, Emilie Jones, Makaylah O'Meara, Anaya Jones, Abigail Hanisch, Cecelia Healy and Margaret Healy; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her two husbands, a brother, Harold, a sister Irma, and several brothers- and sisters-in-law. www.kinzleyfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from May 6 to May 7, 2020