Salem, SD - Lavonne J. Bies, 86, of Salem passed away October 17, 2020 at Riverview Manor in Flandreau, SD. A private family service will be held. The service will be livestreamed at 2 pm on Thursday, October 22 and a link will be available at www.kinzleyfh.com
. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Lavonne Streff was born May 15, 1934 to William and Evelyn Streff. She graduated from St. Mary's High School in Salem, SD in 1953. Lavonne married Arnold L. Bies on June 24, 1954 and they farmed together all their lives. After Arnold's death in 2016, she sold their home near Salem and moved in with her daughter Cathy and husband Larry in Chewelah, WA. She moved back to SD in January 2020 and remained there until her passing.
Lavonne was a true farmers wife. It was in her blood to drive tractors during combining season. She had the garden we all envied and loved to make her famous dill pickles. She loved to write journals daily, keeping track of the weather and new baby calves born on the farm. Lavonne loved the simple things in life. She went to rummage sales, hunting for that perfect piece of jewelry. She loved her cats. It brought her joy to watch and feed them. Singing was her passion…. from leading the St. Mary's Church congregation to singing to the kitchen radio or the car radio!
Lavonne is survived by: her children, Cathy (Larry) Smith of Chewelah, WA, Susan (Kenneth) Albers of Trent, SD, James (Kate) Bies of New Hope, MN, and Mary Bies of Gresham, OR; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two step-granddaughters and one step-grandson; two step great-grandchildren; sister, Ila Mae (Don) Black of Roseville, MN; brother, Darrell (Deb Ingalls) Streff of Tarpon Springs, FL; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Bies and her parents, William and Evelyn Streff. www.kinzleyfh.com