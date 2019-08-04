|
|
LaVonne Mae Kontz
Green Valley, AZ - LaVonne Mae Kontz, 88, passed away on July 8, 2019.
LaVonne was born in Fargo, ND, to John E. and Mayme A. (Stangler) Williams on Sept. 3, 1930, and moved with her family in 1945 to Elkton, SD. She graduated from Elkton High School in 1948 and was employed by Northwestern Bell in Sioux Falls, SD. LaVonne was married to Gerald Peter Kontz on Sept. 21, 1948, and worked as a homemaker during the years in which she and Gerry raised five children. LaVonne subsequently worked as a clerk at Stretch & Sew fabric store and as a medical records transcriptionist at Sioux Valley Hospital until her retirement and relocation to Green Valley, AZ.
An avid seamstress, LaVonne enjoyed sewing and crafting for her family and home, playing canasta with her "card club" ladies, and the close companionship of her neighbors and friends.
LaVonne is survived by her children, LaNeda (Clarence) Kuehler, Nancy (James) Brennfleck, Julie (James) Delperdang, Kevin Kontz (Lyn Roetzel), and Mary (Gale) Oleson, as well as grandchildren, Abby, Sara, Lindsey, Meghann, Mark, Amy, Laura, Nicholas, Jessica, Kiel and Dane, and great-grandchildren, Corbin, Morgan, Regan, Emeline, William, Audrey, Ruth, Samuel and Theodore. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gerry, her parents, and her six siblings, Carroll, Duane, Lyle, John E. (Jack), Marlys and Curtis (Slim).
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Michael Parish in Sioux Falls, SD on August 16th at 10:30am.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 4, 2019