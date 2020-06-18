Lavonne Schmeichel
Salem, SD - Lavonne Schmeichel, 72, of Salem passed away on June 16, 2020 at Ava's House in Sioux Falls. According to Lavonne's wishes, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. www.kinzleyfh.com
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.