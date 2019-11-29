|
|
Lawana Westhoff
Sioux Falls - Lawana Jane Westhoff, age 85 of Sioux Falls, passed away Wednesday November 27, 2019 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. A funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 am Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Richard Westhoff, Sioux Falls, SD; her children, Mark (Betsy) Westhoff, Chicago, IL, Douglas (Jane) Westhoff, Western Springs, IL, Jane Westhoff, Winnetka, IL; 6 grandchildren; a brother, Keith (Cheryl) Barickman, Truman, MN; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Her parents, Lloyd and Beulah Barickman; brother Earl Dean and sister Alma Leigh, preceded her in death. For a complete obituary go to www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019