Lawrence "Lew" ChristensenBrookings - Lawrence "Lew" Christensen, 76, of Brookings, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Brookings Hospital. Public visitation with family present will be on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Kahler-Brende Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Masks are recommended. The funeral service will be a private family service.Lew is survived by his wife, Peggy (Greer) Christensen. Daughters, Amy (Marc) Miller ,Garretson, SD; Tiffany Lewis, Flandreau; Whitney (Scott) Keizer, Sioux Falls. Five grandchildren, Chelsey (Mitch) Anderson, Caleb (Emily)Tollefson, Kyle Lewis, Kelly Lewis, Jacoby Keizer. Three great-grandchildren, Aiden and Wyatt Anderson & Colton Lawrence Tollefson. Special nieces and nephews, and countless friends.