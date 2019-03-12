|
|
Lawrence J. Klooster
Luverne, MN - LAWRENCE J. KLOOSTER, age 90, of Ellsworth, formerly of Luverne, died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Parkview Manor Nursing Home in Ellsworth. He was born on April 25, 1928 in Ellsworth, MN to Jack and Ann (Buus) Klooster. Lawrence grew up on a farm and was the second oldest of five brothers. He received his education in Ellsworth where he met and began dating Lorraine Visker in high school. They graduated in 1946. Lawrence worked in Sioux Falls for two years and then returned to Ellsworth and married Lorraine on March 12, 1949. They farmed for several years and then bought a service station in Ellsworth where they lived for twenty six years. In 1992, Lawrence and Lorraine retired and moved to Luverne. In November 2018 they moved to Parkview Manor in Ellsworth.
Lawrence was much loved by his family and friends. He was known as a very generous, friendly, and hard-working man who was always there to lend a helping hand. He loved people and always enjoyed spending time with family and friends. His favorite hobby was fishing whenever he could work it into his busy schedule. As a member of Zion Presbyterian Church, in Ellsworth, he served as an Elder and was involved in many other church activities. He was currently a member of First Presbyterian in Luverne. During their seventy years of marriage, Lawrence and Lorraine lived life to the fullest with their family and friends.
Lawrence is survived by his wife Lorraine, Ellsworth; brother, Dale Klooster of Mankato; sister-in-law, Sylvia Klooster, Tacoma, WA; his four children, Lynette (Keith) Shishido, Malibu CA; Steve (Karen) Klooster, Sioux Falls; Leanne Warwick, Sioux Falls; and Scott (Shelley) Klooster, Adrian; eight grandchildren, Jill, John, Julie, Brady, Lee, Kyle, Shea, and Shannon; fourteen great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Dick, Don, and David Klooster.
Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Thursday at the Dingmann Funeral Home in Luverne; and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Funeral will be 10:30 am Friday at the First Presbyterian Church, in Luverne, officiated by Pastor Jason Cunningham and Pastor Paulk Snyder. Burial will be Friday at 12:30 pm in the Grand Prairie Cemetery in Ellsworth.
To view an online obituary or order flowers, please visit dingmannandsons.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 12, 2019