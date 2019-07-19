|
Lawrence "Larry" Lambertz
Brandon - Lawrence "Larry" S. Lambertz, age 91 of Brandon, SD passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD after his life's work was done. Funeral Services will be 10:30 AM Monday, July 22, 2019 at Risen Savior Catholic Church in Brandon, SD. Family Present Visitation will be on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Risen Savior Catholic Church from 1:00-3:00 PM with a Liturgical Wake Service and Holy Rosary beginning at 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Risen Savior Prayer Garden or Sioux Falls Humane Society.
Grateful for sharing his life are his children, Bill Lambertz and his wife, Chana of Yankton , Laurie Lambertz of Brandon , Todd Lambertz (LaVonne) of Brandon, Julie Hermann and her husband, Steve of Centuria, WI; four grandchildren, Ben, Ashley, Camden, and Lawson; great-granddaughter, Layla; special friend, Shirley Sundem of Sioux Falls; special niece, Rene Axness of Aberdeen; four nephews, Brad, Paul, Mark, and Curt Weber and their families; an additional host of relatives and friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Patricia; his parents, William and Dorothy (Wingert) Lambertz; brother, Neal Lambertz; sister, Ione Weber.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 19, 2019