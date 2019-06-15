|
|
Lawrence "Larry" Morgan
Sioux Falls - Lawrence "Larry" Morgan, 65, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota passed June 12, 2019 following complications from a heart attack at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, June 17, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present will be from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m., Sunday, June 16 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Additional obituary and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish his memory are his life partner, Dawn Dede; his children: Jeremy (Erin) Morgan of Sioux Falls, SD, Jessica (Greg) Watton of Melbourne, AUS, and Jennifer (Doty) Orth of Sioux Falls, SD; Dawn's children: Blake (Corinne) Dede of Sioux Falls, SD, Bobbi Dede of Brandon, SD, and Chris (Rachel) Dede of Queen Creek, AZ; his grandchildren, Lukas and Cade Morgan; Ava Watton; Zoey, Zane, and Kira Orth; Kasten Dede; Slade, Dayten, and Easton Krueger; and Olivia and Carter Dede; siblings, Steve (Julie) Morgan of Brainerd, MN, Jerry (Deb) Morgan of Sioux City, IA, Tom (Jackie) Morgan of Mondamin, IA, Kathy (Rick) Gillespie of Stephentown, NY, and Mary (Jeff) McIntyre of Sebastian, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 15, 2019