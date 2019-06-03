Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
The Cathedral of St. Joseph
504 N. Summit Ave.
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Lawrence Neises Obituary
Lawrence Neises

Sioux Falls - Lawrence Neises, 88, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away peacefully on Sunday June 2, 2019 at his daughter's home surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation with the family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 - 7:00 pm Tuesday, June 4, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Ave. Sioux Falls, SD.

Funeral Mass will be 10:00 am Wednesday, June 5, at The Cathedral of St. Joseph, 504 N. Summit Ave. Sioux Falls, SD with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 3, 2019
