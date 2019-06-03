|
Lawrence Neises
Sioux Falls - Lawrence Neises, 88, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away peacefully on Sunday June 2, 2019 at his daughter's home surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation with the family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 - 7:00 pm Tuesday, June 4, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Ave. Sioux Falls, SD.
Funeral Mass will be 10:00 am Wednesday, June 5, at The Cathedral of St. Joseph, 504 N. Summit Ave. Sioux Falls, SD with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 3, 2019