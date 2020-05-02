Resources
Lawrence "Larry" Zimmer

Lawrence "Larry" Zimmer Obituary
Sioux Falls - Lawrence "Larry" Zimmer, 70, of Sioux Falls, passed away on April 29, 2020 at the Dougherty House with his wife Peggy by his side. His full obituary can be found on Miller Funeral Home's website, millerfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the ALS Association of Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota (alsmn.org) or of South Dakota (SOS<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />"); }()); d.org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">d.org).

Published in The Argus Leader from May 2 to May 3, 2020
