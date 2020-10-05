LeAnn Mears
Sioux Falls - LeAnn Mears, 69 of Sioux Falls, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020.
LeAnn Heintz was born March 29, 1951 in Clear Lake, SD to Farnum and Deve (Schuldt) Heintz. She graduated from Clear Lake High in 1969. Following graduation, she attended Stewarts School of Hairstyling graduating in June of 1970. After working at a few different hair salons, LeAnn bought her own hair salon business at 26th and Minnesota Ave in May of 1973. In 1979, LeAnn moved her business into her own home.
Grateful for having shared her life are her companion of 27 ½ years, Don Gebhart and his children, Amanda (Mitch) Runge and their kids Carson, Madison & Mason Runge, and Dan (Andrea Grey) Gebhart and their kids Felix & Asher Gebhart; step-children, Tracy Van Diepen and Mike Mears; brother, Jay (Donna) Heintz; her very dear friend, Pat Zimmermann; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, Farnum Heintz; mother and step-father, Deve & Lucas Giessinger; brother, Rick Heintz; sister-in-law, Nancy Heintz; and step-son, Todd Mears.
Funeral service will be held 10:00 am Thursday, October 8, 2020, with family present to greet friends beginning at 9:00 am, at First United Methodist Church, 401 S. Spring Ave., Sioux Falls (**masks required**). The funeral will be live streamed on the church website. Interment to follow at Hills of Rest Cemetery.
For the complete obituary and online registry please visit www.MillerFH.com