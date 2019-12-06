|
|
Leawatha "Lee" Ferrin-Rierson
Sioux Falls - Leawatha "Lee" L. Ferrin-Rierson, age 99, died peacefully on Wed., Dec. 4, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Center in Sioux Falls. She was a long time member of the Auxiliary and the Cooties, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
Grateful for having shared her life are her 4 sons, David (Jean) Ferrin, Fort Collins, CO, Ken (Connie) Ferrin, Jacksonville, FL, Randy (Kathy) Ferrin, Scandia, MN, and Bryan Ferrin, Sioux Falls, SD; 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation with family present will be held from 2pm-4pm on Sunday Dec. 15th at Miller Funeral Home in Sioux Falls. Funeral will be held at 10am on Monday Dec. 16th at First Lutheran Church with interment at Hills of Rest Cemetery.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 6 to Dec. 14, 2019