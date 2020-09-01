1/1
Leighton Hanson
1936 - 2020
Leighton Hanson

Sioux Falls, SD - Leighton Hanson, 84, passed away peacefully at Sanford USD Medical Center on August 31, 2020.

Funeral services will take place at Heritage Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020. Family will be present one hour prior to the service for visitation.

Leighton is survived by his wife, Delorise "Mick" Hanson; children, Patti Hanson, Randy (Kelly) Hanson, Richard (Dawn) Hanson, Rob Hanson, Pam Nesbit, Russ (Sarah) Hanson; 14 grandchildren, and 14 1/3 great grandchildren.

Leighton's full obituary and link to watch his service livestreamed can be found at www.heritagesfsd.com




Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
SEP
4
Funeral service
10:00 AM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
