Leila Marilene Moe passed away on Thursday, September 12, one day after her 91st birthday, at the Good Samaritan Society's Sioux Falls Village.
Leila grew up on a farm outside Carthage, South Dakota, with her mom and dad, Lester and Anna Putnam (Anderson), and three sisters, Lorna (Anderson), Betty (Rule) and Dorothy. She graduated from Carthage High School and received a post-secondary degree from Nettleton Commercial College.
In 1951 Leila married LeRoy Moe, and they had three children, Jeff, Gary and Randy. When they divorced Leila was put on the path of raising her three young boys on her own, which she did with grace, creativity, determination, and a good (and needed) sense of humor. Her work outside the home included employment at Raven Industries and with the City of Sioux Falls. She also provided in-home day care, sold Mary Kay Cosmetics and did sewing and alterations for many satisfied customers.
Leila loved to go dancing at the Arkota Ballroom, gardening, playing solitaire, and baking pies. (Lemon meringue, banana and chocolate cream were her specialties.) Most of all, she loved spending time with her boys and their families.
Leila was preceded in death by her parents and sisters. She's survived by her son Jeff and his wife Janet Zahn; Jeff's son Eric and his son Logan; Gary Moe, his wife Linda and their son Nicholas Sundstrom, and Randy Moe and his three children, Amanda (husband Paul Fletcher), Amelia (fiancé Pedro Cortabitarte) and Andrew.
Leila was a kind, giving, independent, fair and loving person who found the good in everyone. Please join us for her memorial service and celebration of life at 11am Friday, November 1 at Hope Lutheran Church where Leila was a member for many years, 1700 South Cliff Avenue, Sioux Falls, 57105. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hope Lutheran Church are preferred. Written condolences may be directed to Jeff Moe, 4210 Xerxes Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55412.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 22, 2019