Leila "Lee" Pfeiffer
Rapid City, SD - Leila June "Lee" Pfeiffer (née Young), 82, of Rapid City, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the Rapid City Regional Hospital.
She was born on June 28, 1936, in Pierre, SD and married Martin John Pfeiffer on September 18, 1955. Lee graduated from Augustana College with honors in 1973 and received her master's degree in psychology from the University of South Dakota in 1976.
She worked as a licensed child psychologist in various capacities, opening her own practice, Child Psychology Services, in 1993 in Rapid City. She retired from private practice in 2006.
Lee sang for many years with the Sioux Falls Singing Legionnaire's Auxiliary and then the Dakota Choral Union, in Rapid City.
Lee is survived by her children and their families: Kevin (Isabel Wünsche) and grandson Karl, in Berlin, Germany; Steve (Gina) and grandchildren Madeline and Alex, Sioux Falls; and Lee Ellen Seeba (Gary) and granddaughters Haley and Rachel, Sioux Falls; as well as four surviving nieces: Deb, Karen, Connie and Carol, and one nephew, Cliff.
Lee was preceded in death by her husband, Martin, in 2008, and her brother, Durand Young.
A visitation will be offered from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Tuesday, April 9, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, April 10, at Zion Lutheran Church in Rapid City. Interment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church or the Dakota Choral Union.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 8, 2019