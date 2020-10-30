1/1
Lena Marbus
Lena Marbus

Hills, Minnesota - Lena Marbus age 90, died Friday, October 30, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.

Public visitation without the family present will be Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Jurrens Funeral Home in Hills, MN.

Private funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020, at the Jurrens Funeral Home in Hills, MN with Rev. Norm Bouwen officiating. A live stream link will be available for the public at: jurrensfuneralhome.com

Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Cemetery at Valley Springs, SD.




Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
