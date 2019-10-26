Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Lenice Tornow Obituary
Lenice Tornow

Sioux Falls, SD - Lenice Tornow, 83, was called up to her Heavenly home on October 26, 2019.

Lenice will be lovingly remembered by her three sons: Bryan F. Tornow (Debra R.), LaCrescent, Minnesota; Jeffrey E. Tornow (Debra J.), Sioux Falls, R. Shawn Tornow (Dawn), Sioux Falls, ten grandchildren, Kyle (Kaitlyn), Ben, Seth (Beth), Matt (Nicole), Cassandra (Mike), Nathan, Elijah, Megan, Jordan (Kali) and Joshua and also blessed with three great grandchildren.

Lenice was preceded in death by her husband Percy F. Tornow in 2016.

Celebration of Life Services will be at Heritage Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Family will be present from 10:00-11:30 a.m. for visitation prior to Lenice's funeral. Following the funeral the family invites you to stay for a luncheon.

Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
