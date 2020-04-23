|
Lenora Christensen
Sioux Falls - Lenora Christensen, age 99, of Sioux Falls, formerly Madison, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Avera Prince of Peace, where she had been a beloved resident for 8 years.
A private family mass will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church followed by interment in St. Thomas Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent at www.weilandfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements are entrusted with Weiland Funeral Chapel.
Lenora Mary McGinnis was born on November 2, 1920 to Walter & Ethel (Kappenman) McGinnis in Canistota, SD.
Lenora is survived by her sister-Connie McGinnis of Green Valley, AZ; her children-Alan (Terrie) Christensen of Milwaukee, WI, Jane (Mike) Materese of Madison, SD and Julie (Greg) Melham of Sioux Falls, SD; four grandchildren-Carrie Materese, Jimmy (Casey) Materese, Mandy (Chris) Lidel and Haylee Melham; six great-grandchildren-Lauryn, Eden, Elizabeth, Lyla, Maddox, and her "little boy" Asher.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband-Sheldon; son-Mark; daughter-Theresa, and her two brothers-Bernell and Patrick McGinnis.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020