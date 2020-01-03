|
Lenore Schamp
Sioux Falls - Lenore Schamp, Sioux Falls, SD, died January 1, 2020. She was 90.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children Dixie Jurrens and her husband Dennis from Avon, SD, Luane Brandt and her husband Kevin from Baltic, SD, Chad Schamp and his wife Valerie from Sioux Falls, SD, and Dianne Scudder and her husband Rich from Glendale, AZ. Three grandchildren Jonathan, Nicole, and Stephanie and great-grandson Connor and one sister-in-law Maxine Marshall and many other relatives. Lenore was preceded in death by her husband Russell Schamp, grandson Tim Jurrens, 13 brothers and sisters, and their spouses.
Any monetary gifts will go towards the Alzheimer's Foundation, , and the Tyndall Good Samaritan Center.
Funeral Services will be held 10:30am Monday at Miller Westside Chapel, 6200 W. 41st Street in Sioux Falls. The family will be present to greet friends from 2:00 to 4:00 Sunday, with a 3:00pm prayer service, at the Westside Chapel.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020