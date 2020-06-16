Lenore Williams



Avon, SD - Funeral Mass will be 10:30 AM, Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Assumption Catholic Church in Dante. Burial is in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, rural Dante. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday from 6 to 7 PM, followed by Rosary/Wake services at 7 PM. Peters Funeral Chapel in Avon is in charge of arrangements.



Lenore Mae Williams was born May 30, 1930 at Avon, SD, the daughter of Bill and Hattie (Uherka) Merkwan. She died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at her home in Avon.



Lenore graduated from Avon High School in 1948. Her first job, after high school, was at the Tyndall Bakery. Lenore married Maurice Anderson in 1949. Two children were born to this union. Maurice died in 1951. In 1955, she was united in marriage to James Williams. Shortly thereafter, they moved to California where they lived from 1955 to 1960. Four children were born to their union. They returned to South Dakota in 1960 and moved to the Merkwan homestead. Lenore and Jim owned and operated the Avon Corner Bar from 1960-1964. In 1972, they started their own company, James Williams & Sons Masonry.



Lenore will be remembered for her love of playing Farkle and cards, going for drives in the countryside, dancing, tending to her flowers, gardening, and rodeo, especially the Black Hills Stock Show. She loved going to the activities in support of her kids and grandkids. Recently, Lenore enjoyed a great celebration of her 90th birthday.



Thankful for having shared her life are her children: Vicki (Jim) Schuurmans of Tyndall, Diane Ewing of Sioux Falls, Lynn (Jon) Stather of Avon, Jim (Dawn) Williams of Alexandria, Jon (Faye) Williams of Avon, and Joe (Lisa) Williams of Mitchell; 13 grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and one on the way; two brothers: Bud Merkwan of Yankton and Marv (Rayna) Merkwan of Tabor; brother-in-law Bill Williams of Lemoore, CA; many nieces and nephews, and life-long friends Ethel Reiff and Irene Cahoy.



Lenore was preceded in death by her parents, husband Maurice Anderson, husband James in 1998, grandson Billy Ewing and sister-in-law Betty Merkwan.



Although the services will be open to the public, given current COVID-19 concerns, the family encourages each individual to take necessary precautions and fully understands if you choose to not attend.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store