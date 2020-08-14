1/1
Leo Drew
{ "" }
Leo Drew

Sioux Falls - Leo Daniel Drew, age 70, passed away on August 2, 2020, from pancreatic cancer. A celebration of Leo's life will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 with his family greeting friends beginning at 2:00 PM followed by a memorial service to be held at 4:00 PM at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD. For a more complete obituary and a link to view his service online, please go to www.georgeboom.com.

Leo is survived by his sister Donna Hurley, his beautiful wife of over 40 years, Jacquelyn Drew, his two children Glen Drew and Valerie (Drew) Bound, their spouses Marcy Drew and Kevin Bound, and his five grandchildren - Tatum Drew (10), Austin Drew (9), Tessa Bound (13), Genevieve Bound (9), and Camille Bound (6).








Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
AUG
23
Memorial service
04:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
