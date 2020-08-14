Leo Drew
Sioux Falls - Leo Daniel Drew, age 70, passed away on August 2, 2020, from pancreatic cancer. A celebration of Leo's life will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 with his family greeting friends beginning at 2:00 PM followed by a memorial service to be held at 4:00 PM at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD. For a more complete obituary and a link to view his service online, please go to www.georgeboom.com
.
Leo is survived by his sister Donna Hurley, his beautiful wife of over 40 years, Jacquelyn Drew, his two children Glen Drew and Valerie (Drew) Bound, their spouses Marcy Drew and Kevin Bound, and his five grandchildren - Tatum Drew (10), Austin Drew (9), Tessa Bound (13), Genevieve Bound (9), and Camille Bound (6).