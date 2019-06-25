|
Leo Istas
Miller - Leo Istas, 95, of Miller, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Southridge Healthcare in Sioux Falls.
Funeral Mass will be 9:00 a.m., Thursday, June 27, 2019 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Miller with Father Paul Josten, celebrant. Burial with military honors will follow at G.A.R. Cemetery, Miller. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2019 with a 7:00 p.m. celebration of life service, all at Reck Funeral Home, Miller.
Reck Funeral Home of Miller has been entrusted with Leo's arrangements. Visit www.familyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Argus Leader on June 25, 2019