|
|
Leo McCracken
Canton, SD - Leo Josiah McCracken went to be with Jesus on February 11th, 2019 with his parents by his side at CS Mott's Hospital in Ann Arbor, MI. Leo was born on August 22nd, 2018. He was a beautiful baby that was born with a heart defect called HLHS. He underwent three open heart surgeries, numerous cath procedures and was a fighter through it all. His sweet smile brightened everyone's day. During his short five months he was a blessing to his parents, family, and everyone around him. He touched many lives and will never be forgotten. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Robert McCracken. Leo Josiah is the son of Nick and Sandra (Decker) McCracken, of Canton, South Dakota. Leo Josiah is survived by 4 brothers; 3 sisters; grandparents, Kathy McCracken of Sioux Falls and Leonard and Suzanne Decker of Canton, SD. Funeral services will be held at Bethany Reformed Church, Canton, SD on February 16, 2019 at 1pm.
www.andersonandsonsfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 15, 2019