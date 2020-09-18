Leon Frahm
Vermillion - Leon E. Frahm, 92, of Vermilion, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2020, with his daughters by his side.
Leon was born November 28, 1927, in Bloomfield, NE to Max and Erna (Erbst) Frahm. He graduated from Wakonda High School in 1946. On January 3, 1951 he was united in marriage to Delores Young. He farmed all his life in the Wakonda area until retirement. In 1996 they then moved to Vermillion SD, where they enjoyed their time square dancing and camping. Leon also enjoyed having coffee with his coffee buddies.
Leon was a member of the St. Agnes Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Delores, his parents, brother Dale Frahm, sister Loretta Nelson, sister in law, Betty Frahm, brother in law, Luverne Nelson.
Grateful for having shared his life are three daughters: Pam (Rick) Chaussee, their children Kristina, Douglas and Matthew, Sandy (Danny) Brown, their children Derrick and Tyler, Deb (Layne) Schulz, their children Ashley and Amber. He also survived by 10 great grandchildren: Noah, Paityn, Emma, Colby, Zoe, Preston, Anastasia, Addelyn, Carter and Cameron.
Funeral mass will be 10:30 AM Tuesday, September 22 at the St. Agnes Catholic Church in Vermillion with burial to follow in the Calvary Cemetery in Vermillion. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. HansenFuneralHome.com
