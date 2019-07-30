|
Leon "Lee" LeBorgne
Sioux Falls - Leon J. "Lee" LeBorgne, Sioux Falls, SD, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. He was 84.
He was a retired career Navy Veteran, general contractor, also retired from the PVA and DAV. Lee was a lifetime active advocate for veterans, and will be missed by all.
Lee is survived by his wife, Linda; step-son, Justin (Tadjia) Brech, of MN; sons, Jay (Robin) LeBorgne of NC, Mike LeBorgne of NV; daughters, Terrie LeBorgne, Lisa Steele, Tina (Clay) Marcy of TN, Debbie (Mike) McLain of WV, Brenda Carlisle of GA; sister, Jeanette (Bill) Federick of ME; sisters-in-law, Deanna Bessey, Karen Wagner; brother-in-law, Dean Meyer of SD; and grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, a sister, and an infant son.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date, and interment will take place at the future SD State Veteran's Cemetery. Lee touched the lives of many people. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on July 30, 2019