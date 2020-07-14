1/1
Leon Struck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leon Struck

Sioux Falls, SD - Leon Struck, 64, left this world at 3:45 pm on July 13, 2020 at his home in Sioux Falls. Funeral mass will begin at 10:30 am on Friday, July 17 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Sioux Falls. Burial will follow at noon at St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery in Humboldt. Visitation with family present will begin on Thursday at 6 pm with a prayer service at 7 pm at Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem. The services will be livestreamed and a link will be on Leon's obituary on www.kinzleyfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
06:00 PM
Kinzley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Kinzley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Burial
12:00 PM
St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kinzley Funeral Home
500 N. Main St.
Salem, SD 57058
(605) 425-2621
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kinzley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved