Leona "Lee" Brose-Johnson
Sioux Falls - Leona "Lee" Brose-Johnson age 94, passed away Sunday May 31, 2020 in Sioux Falls. A Family graveside committal will take place at the Arlington Cemetery, Arlington, SD.
She is survived by a sister in-law, Marilyn Brose of PA; and several nieces and nephews.
Her parents, Arthur and Alma Brose, husbands, Hugh "Tommy" Thompson, and Donald Johnson, son Craig, and siblings, Mavis, Irene, Dorothy and Vernon, preceded her in death. www.millerfh.com
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.