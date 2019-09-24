|
|
Leona Johnson
Sioux Falls - Leona Johnson, 95, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota died Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society Village in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Hope Lutheran Church, 1700 S. Cliff Ave., Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 25 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, 3408 E. 10th St., Sioux Falls. Additional obituary and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Lori (Orv) Molan of Viborg, SD, Randy (Jane) Johnson and Rick (Anna) Johnson both of Sioux Falls, Roxanne Johnson Bell of Denver, CO, and Steven Johnson of Kansas City, MO; brother, Eugene Roegiers; 10 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Ora Roegiers of New Jersey and Edna Roegiers of New Ulm, MN.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 24, 2019