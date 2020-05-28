Leona Nielson
1933 - 2020
Leona Nielson

Sioux Falls, SD - Leona Marie Nielson, 86, passed away peacefully May 27, 2020 at the Ava's House in Sioux Falls, SD at the age of 86.

Leona, daughter of Benjamin and Erma Borah was born on August 13, 1933. She grew up in Oldham, SD. She was united in marriage to Walter Nielson on September 29, 1950 at Ramsey Baptist Church, Montrose, South Dakota.

Survivors include her children, Judy (Darrel) Alcott, Big Lake, MN, Randy (Jeanette) Nielson, Madison, SD, Jim (Renita) Nielson, Sioux Falls, SD, Dan (Loxy) Nielson, Joplin, Mo, Bob (Theresa) Nielson, Sioux Falls, SD, 16 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren, Brothers; Ken Borah, McKinney, TX, and Les (Susan) Borah, Dolton, SD, and Sister in law Genine Borah, Salem, SD. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Walter, son Richard Nielson, Brothers, Clayton and Milton Borah, sister-in-laws Shirley Borah and Dorothy Borah, and infant brother.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, May 30th, 2020 at 10:30 at Heritage Funeral Home, Sioux Falls, SD. Due to the coronavirus, the funeral will be for immediate families only. On Friday, May 29, 2020 from 1:00p.m.-5:00p.m. there will be an open visitation to the public without the family present at Heritage Funeral Home where friends may come pay respects to Leona.

Leona's funeral will be available to watch on Zoom live for your viewing beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May, 30, 2020

https://zoom.us/j/95298239040

www.heritagesfsd.com




Published in Argus Leader from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
MAY
30
Funeral
10:30 AM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
