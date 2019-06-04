Services
Kahler Funeral Home - Dell Rapids
107 W. 4th St.
Dell Rapids, SD 57022
(605) 428-3900
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Dell Rapids, SD
View Map
Dell Rapids - Leonard Allen, 89, a farmer from Dell Rapids, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. His Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 in St. Mary Catholic Church, Dell Rapids. Interment will be in the St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Kahler Funeral Home. The Christian Wake Service will begin at 8:00 p.m.

He is survived by his sister, Anna Mae Miiller of Phoenix, AZ and his numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

www.kahlerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 4, 2019
