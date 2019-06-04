|
|
Leonard Allen
Dell Rapids - Leonard Allen, 89, a farmer from Dell Rapids, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. His Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 in St. Mary Catholic Church, Dell Rapids. Interment will be in the St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Kahler Funeral Home. The Christian Wake Service will begin at 8:00 p.m.
He is survived by his sister, Anna Mae Miiller of Phoenix, AZ and his numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
www.kahlerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 4, 2019