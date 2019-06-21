|
Leonard Bonander
Sioux Falls - Leonard Bonander, 85 of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Dougherty Hospice.
Grateful for having shared his life are his brother John Bonander, Sioux Falls, SD; sister Irene Middlen and her husband Russ, Hartford, SD; nephew David Webb, Wake Forest, NC, nieces Tina Webb-Heres, Wake Forest, NC, Julie Mohr and her husband Warren, Hartford, SD, Linda Hohenhaus and her husband Andrew, Apple Valley, MN; great-nephews Christopher Heres and his wife Reanna, Donavan Heres, John Mohr and his fiancée Jennifer, Michael Mohr, Drew Hohenhaus, great-niece Callista Hohenhaus; great-great-niece Christina Heres; and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation with the family present will begin at 12:30 pm with a funeral service at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Beaver Valley Lutheran Church with burial at the church cemetery.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 21, 2019