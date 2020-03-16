|
Leonard J. Van Otterloo
Rock Valley, Iowa - Leonard J. Van Otterloo, 79, of Rock Valley, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Whispering Heights in Rock Valley.
Interment Service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Calvin Christian Reformed Church in Rock Valley with procession to follow to the Valley View Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Calvin Christian Reformed Church, all with Rev. Gideon Wamala officiating. Visitation with the family present will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
The funeral service for Mr. Van Otterloo will be live streamed at http://www.calvincrcrv.org/web/ under the "Watch Us Live" tab at the top of the page, or can be watched on Premier Cable, channel 75. Due to COVID-19, the CDC is recommending groups of 50 or larger DO NOT gather. With this in mind, we ask that you strongly consider not attending the funeral service, but instead live-stream the funeral service or watch on channel 75. IF YOU ARE OVER 70 AND HAVE UNDERLYING HEALTH ISSUES PLEASE DO NOT ATTEND.
Leonard J. Van Otterloo was born in Sioux Center, Iowa on May 21, 1940 to Lane and Catherine (Duistermars) Van Otterloo. He attended Sioux Center Christian, Rock Valley Christian, and Western Christian Schools, graduating in 1957.
He married Mary Van Driel on October 9, 1959 at the First Christian Reformed Church in Rock Valley, Iowa. Leonard worked at Kooima Machine Works for 22 years. In 1980 along with Chuck Ver Steeg, they started Valley Machining Company. He was a Cadet Counselor for over 20 years, served on the Rock Valley Christian School Board, and served as a Deacon at Calvin Christian Reformed Church.
Leonard enjoyed and worked on classic cars for many years. He also liked toy trucks and had an extensive collection. He was an avid reader and read extensively on the Civil War. He also enjoyed golfing and fishing. His daily visits over coffee with friends at the car building was very special for him. He spent many hours with the grandchildren at the building too, which was a big blessing to him.
Leonard is survived by his wife, Mary; three sons and their wives, Sherwyn and Teresa of Rock Valley, Daniel and Heather of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Timothy and Bonnie of Rock Valley; brother, Harold Van Otterloo and wife Mary of Rock Valley; and 8 grandchildren, Sherwyn's children, Faith and Logan, Daniel's children, Isaac, Noah, and Elliana, and Timothy's children, Cody, Nick, and Tyler.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Paul; and sister-in-law, Darlene Van Otterloo.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020