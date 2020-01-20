Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
First Lutheran Church
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Bauman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard L. Bauman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard L. Bauman Obituary
Leonard L. Bauman

Sioux Falls - Leonard L. Bauman, 70, passed away unexpectedly on Sat., Jan. 18, 2020. His funeral service will be 11 AM Fri., Jan. 24 at First Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls. His visitation starts at 5 PM Thur., Jan. 23 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.

Survivors include 4 children, Chad (Teresa) Bauman, Stacey Rogers, Wyatt Bauman and Joely Halverson, all of Sioux Falls; 6 grandchildren; and 4 brothers, Dale Bauman, Phoenix, AZ, Curtis (Misty) Bauman, Trent, SD, Dean (Joan) Bauman, Amery, WI and Steve (Jan) Bauman, Worthington, MN.

Obit and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -