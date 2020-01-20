|
Leonard L. Bauman
Sioux Falls - Leonard L. Bauman, 70, passed away unexpectedly on Sat., Jan. 18, 2020. His funeral service will be 11 AM Fri., Jan. 24 at First Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls. His visitation starts at 5 PM Thur., Jan. 23 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.
Survivors include 4 children, Chad (Teresa) Bauman, Stacey Rogers, Wyatt Bauman and Joely Halverson, all of Sioux Falls; 6 grandchildren; and 4 brothers, Dale Bauman, Phoenix, AZ, Curtis (Misty) Bauman, Trent, SD, Dean (Joan) Bauman, Amery, WI and Steve (Jan) Bauman, Worthington, MN.
Obit and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020