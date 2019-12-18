|
|
Leonard Rohrich
Sioux Falls - Leonard A. Rohrich of Sioux Falls, SD died December 17, 2019 at Bethany Home in Brandon, SD after a 14 year battle with Inclusion Body Myositis, a degenerative muscle disease.
Leonard was born May 17, 1937 in Bowdle, SD to Anton and Perpetua (Heilman) Roehrich. He enlisted in the United States Army proudly serving four years. He married Mary Schmidt in 1962. To this union, two daughters were born. In 1983, he married Faye (Kapsch) Richter in Sioux Falls uniting his family and Faye's three children.
Anyone that spent time with Leonard knew they were guaranteed a laugh. He was very witty and loved to joke and make people smile. He was a meat cutter and manager for over 40 years. After retiring in 1999, he started his "dream job" driving a car hauler for Interstate Auto Center. He never tired of driving and listening to his man - Merle Haggard. Throughout the years, he had a passion for rebuilding repairable vehicles, building homes and garages, bowling, watching anything related to history, but most of all dancing with Faye.
Leonard had a heart of gold and loved his family deeply. He is survived by his wife Faye of Sioux Falls; his daughters Brenda Guthmiller and Melinda (Brian) Bellis; stepson Galen Richter; stepdaughters Debra (Mark) Friessen and Keila (Steve) Smith; three sisters Isabel (Robert) Priebe, Delores Harmon, and Donna Lickfelt; three brothers Paul (Barb) Roehrich, Tony Rohrich, and Fr. David Roehrich; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the caregivers at Bethany Home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Charles and sisters Rose and Alice Rensch.
Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 7 pm with a prayer service followed by a rosary at 7 pm on Friday, December 20, 2019, at the Miller Westside Chapel, 6200 West 41st Street. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Christ The King Parish with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019