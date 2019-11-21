Services
Leonella "Lenny" Griffith

Canton - Leonella Marie (Lenny) Griffith (ne Van Ash) died at age 93 on 19 November 2019. She is survived by her 9 children: Nicholas, Linda (Handy), James (and Ericka), Ginger (and Dave Gard), Deborah (and Dave Sehr), Richard, John, Brian (and Karen), and Jacqeueline (Jacq); 3 siblings: Betty Allen, Gordon Van Ash, and Beverly Spargo; sister-in-law Marilyn Van Ash; 19 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Sophie Van Ash, brothers Cletus and Alfred, and former husband, Robert E. Griffith. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Larchwood, Iowa, with burial at the Larchwood Cemetery at a date in spring to be announced. www.andersonandsonsfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019
