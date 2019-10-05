Services
Walter's Funeral Home
553 S Juniper St
Freeman, SD 57029
(605) 925-4259
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prayer Service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Walter's Funeral Home
553 S Juniper St
Freeman, SD 57029
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St Paul Lutheran Church
Freeman, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonora Lagendyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonora Lagendyk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonora Lagendyk Obituary
Leonora Lagendyk

Freeman - Leonora Lagendyk 94 of Freeman passed away Wednesday at Oakview Terrace in Freeman. Leonora Spomer married Nelson Lagendyk in 1946. Nelson passed away in 2005. Leonora is survived by her daughters Bonnie (Keith) Boese of Sioux Falls and Sherri (Neil) Zachariasen of Freeman. 7 grandchildren and 17 great grand children. Funeral services will be Monday Oct 7 at 10:30AM at St Paul Lutheran Church of Freeman. Visitation will be Sunday from 5PM to 7PM with a prayer service at 7PM at the Walter Funeral Home in Freeman.
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now