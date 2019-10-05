|
|
Leonora Lagendyk
Freeman - Leonora Lagendyk 94 of Freeman passed away Wednesday at Oakview Terrace in Freeman. Leonora Spomer married Nelson Lagendyk in 1946. Nelson passed away in 2005. Leonora is survived by her daughters Bonnie (Keith) Boese of Sioux Falls and Sherri (Neil) Zachariasen of Freeman. 7 grandchildren and 17 great grand children. Funeral services will be Monday Oct 7 at 10:30AM at St Paul Lutheran Church of Freeman. Visitation will be Sunday from 5PM to 7PM with a prayer service at 7PM at the Walter Funeral Home in Freeman.
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 5, 2019