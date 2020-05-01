Services
Walter's Funeral Home
553 S Juniper St
Freeman, SD 57029
(605) 925-4259
Service
To be announced at a later date
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Salem Zion Mennonite Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Leora Ortman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leora Ortman


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leora Ortman Obituary
Leora Ortman

Freeman - Leora Ann Ortman, age 95, of Freeman, SD, died April 30, 2020 at Oakview Terrace. Due to current health care precautions, there will be private grave side services at the Salem Zion Mennonite Church. A public service and celebration of her life will be held once gathering concerns have ceased.

Born to Joseph J. and Marie (Albrecht) Graber on June 22, 1924, Leora grew up on a farm a few miles northeast of Freeman SD with her two sisters, Elta and Bernita, and two brothers, Hilbert and Johnny.

Leora graduated high school from Freeman Academy, and then went on to Freeman Junior College and Black Hills State. She then taught in several surrounding communities, and in 1952, set off on an adventure of teaching for one year in Tenakee Springs, Alaska. Upon returning to South Dakota, she completed her Bachelor's Degree earning a teaching degree from Augustana College in 1955. Leora married Walter Ortman on June 8, 1957, and together taught in Allakaket, Alaska, for 5 more years.

After returning from Alaska, they settled down on the farmstead that Walter was born on near Canistota. Leora continued to teach as a substitute teacher in several surrounding towns. In the mid-seventies, she started working at the Good Samaritan Home in Canistota and retired from there after 19 years.

Upon retirement, Leora and Walter moved to a house in Freeman where she continued to stay busy by working at the Salem Mennonite Home and volunteering at the Et Cetera Shop. She loved to garden and travel, but her favorite hobby was bird watching.

Leora is survived by her sons, Ross (Teri Abel) of Sioux Falls, SD and Karl of Owatonna, MN, and brother Johnny of Freeman, SD. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Elta and Bernita, and brother Hilbert. www.walterfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Argus Leader from May 1 to May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -