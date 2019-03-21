|
Leroy Baltzer
Parkston - LeRoy Edwin Baltzer, 87, went to his heavenly home Tuesday, March 19 at Avera Bormann Manor in Parkston. Funeral service will be Saturday, March 23 at 10:30 am at Salem Lutheran Church in Parkston. Visitation will be Friday, March 22 from 5 to 7 pm with a 7:00 pm prayer service at Salem Lutheran Church in Parkston. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Parkston.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Leona of Parkston; 3 children: Sharon Baltzer of Mesa, AZ; Douglas (Linda) Baltzer of Mitchell; and Alan (Amy) Baltzer of Rochester, MN; 3 grandchildren: Michael (Josie) Sonne, Dylan Baltzer and Sophia Baltzer; 2 step-grandchildren; 5 step-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Merlin (Shirley) Baltzer of Parkston.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 21, 2019