LeRoy D. DeBeer
Brookings - LeRoy D. DeBeer, 78, of Volga, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at the United Living Community, in Brookings. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Ascension Lutheran Church in Brookings. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Friday at Ascension Lutheran Church. Rude's Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
LeRoy was born and raised in White, SD. He graduated from White High School in 1959. While attending White High School, he was Homecoming King his senior year, played football, and played varsity basketball for 6 years, amassing 1,781 points in his basketball career, a record that still stands.
He obtained his teaching degree from General Beadle State Teachers College in Madison, graduating in 1963 as well as playing basketball all 4 years, and was chosen as Man of the Year by the student body his senior year. LeRoy received his master's degree in education from South Dakota State University in 1969.
LeRoy taught and coached at Rutland, Baltic, Lyons, Tri Valley, Centerville, and Howard. The highlight of his coaching career was the 1968-69 basketball season at Tri-Valley. The Mustangs won the district tournament in 5 overtimes!! They went on to finish 2nd in the region.
In 1972, he and his wife Dianne purchased the grocery store in White. In 1980, LeRoy was offered the job as manager of The Prairie Lanes Bowling Center in Brookings until the Prairie was sold in 2002. In 2010, LeRoy was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease and in 2015 entered the United Living Community where he resided until his death.
LeRoy also umpired softball with his brother-in-law, Roger Nelson, for many years. They umpired numerous state tournaments and also a national tournament in Marshalltown, IA in 1975. LeRoy enjoyed watching his sons in their athletic games (being their "bleacher" coach), along with spending time hunting and fishing together. He also enjoyed watching his granddaughters participate in their various activities. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his granddaughters and watching them grow into beautiful young women. LeRoy also enjoyed golfing and bowling.
LeRoy had many accomplishments throughout his life, including being inducted into the Dakota State University Athletic Hall of Fame in 1997; Brookings Bowling Hall of Fame in 2007; South Dakota Bowling Hall of Fame in 2013 and the Deubrook High School Hall of Fame in 2017.
LeRoy and his wife Dianne (Nelson) have been married for 57 years. They have two sons, Todd (JoAnn) and their daughters Brooke & Kayla of Sioux Falls, SD and Brad (Rachelle) and their daughter Shaylee of Lake Hendricks, SD.
LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Carl DeBeer; sister, Bena Strom; niece, Cindy Paulson; three brothers-in-law, Orland Strom, Andy and Roger Nelson and one sister-in-law, Vanda DeBeer.
In lieu of flowers and memorials, feel free to share a memory of LeRoy with the family.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019